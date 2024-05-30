YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 4 PM Thursday on Highbank Road by Wilbur Park. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Yarmouth Police shutdown the roadway while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.
Rollover crash reported on Highbank Road in Yarmouth
May 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
