Rollover crash reported on Highbank Road in Yarmouth

Rollover crash reported on Highbank Road in Yarmouth

May 30, 2024

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 4 PM Thursday on Highbank Road by Wilbur Park. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Yarmouth Police shutdown the roadway while the scene was worked. Further details were not immediately available.

