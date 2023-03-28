You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

Rollover crash reported on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

March 28, 2023

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly overturned on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 westbound in Bourne around 2:30 PM Tuesday. There were no serious injuries reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic on the ramp.

