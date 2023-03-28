BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly overturned on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 westbound in Bourne around 2:30 PM Tuesday. There were no serious injuries reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic on the ramp.
Rollover crash reported on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne
March 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
