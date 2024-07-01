You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on Route 25 at base of Bourne Bridge

Rollover crash reported on Route 25 at base of Bourne Bridge

July 1, 2024

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 25 at the base of the Bourne Bridge shortly after 3 PM Monday. According to reports, the occupants were able to get out and no serious injuries were reported. The vehicles ended up in the median but traffic slowdowns were reported. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.

