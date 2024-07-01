BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 25 at the base of the Bourne Bridge shortly after 3 PM Monday. According to reports, the occupants were able to get out and no serious injuries were reported. The vehicles ended up in the median but traffic slowdowns were reported. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Rollover crash reported on Route 25 at base of Bourne Bridge
July 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces July Blood Drives
- Historic Stranding Event Brings Conservationists To Wellfleet’s Great Island
- Whale Calf Successfully Disentangled Off North Shore
- Seashore Advisory Commission Meeting Monday
- Dukes County Sheriff Director of Communcations Retiring
- State Rep Xiarhos Files Bill Regarding State Oversight Of Onshore Electric Infrastructure
- Massachusetts Oyster Project Announces First Public Oyster Shell Drop-off Locations
- IFAW Reports Largest Stranding In History
- Mid-Cape Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bail
- Cape Cod National Seashore Offers Safety Guidance For Summer Visitors
- Osterville Mansion Sale Smashes Real Estate Records
- WATCH: 100 Years of Marine Science on Cape Cod with WHOI
- Small Business Leaders Urge Cape Codders to Stress Test Broadband this Summer