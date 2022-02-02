FALMOUTH – A pickup truck rolled on its side during a crash in Falmouth shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 28 NB near the Thomas B. Landers Road exit. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Falmouth and State Police were on scene investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene.
Rollover crash reported on Route 28 in Falmouth
February 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
