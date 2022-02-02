You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on Route 28 in Falmouth

Rollover crash reported on Route 28 in Falmouth

February 2, 2022

FALMOUTH – A pickup truck rolled on its side during a crash in Falmouth shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 28 NB near the Thomas B. Landers Road exit. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Falmouth and State Police were on scene investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 