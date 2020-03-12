BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly rolled over on Route 6 at the approach to the Sagamore Bridge around 2:45 PM Thursday afternoon. The driver was evaluated for minor injuries. Traffic was briefly stopped while the scene was worked. Delays were likely for a time. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Rollover crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge
March 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
