Rollover crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

March 12, 2020

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly rolled over on Route 6 at the approach to the Sagamore Bridge around 2:45 PM Thursday afternoon. The driver was evaluated for minor injuries. Traffic was briefly stopped while the scene was worked. Delays were likely for a time. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

