EASTHAM – A rollover crash was reported in Eastham about 11:10 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Route 6 at Locust Road leaving the vehicle on its roof. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Rollover crash reported on Route 6 in Eastham
March 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
