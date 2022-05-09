You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash slows traffic in Bourne

Rollover crash slows traffic in Bourne

May 9, 2022

BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash cause one car to roll over in Bourne. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 AM on Sandwich Road at the Mid-Cape Connector. A Sandwich ambulance evaluated one person at the scene. Traffic was backed up in the area. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 