ORLEANS – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in Orleans shortly before 4:30 PM Friday afternoon. The crash happened westbound at exit 12. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Orleans
October 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
