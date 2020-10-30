You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Orleans

Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Orleans

October 30, 2020

ORLEANS – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in Orleans shortly before 4:30 PM Friday afternoon. The crash happened westbound at exit 12. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area.

