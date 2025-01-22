You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound past Route 130

Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound past Route 130

January 22, 2025

MassDOT/CWN

SANDWICH – A traffic crash reportedly sent a vehicle over the guardrail and overturned in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 3 PM on Route 6 westbound just after Route 130. Firefighters extricated a victim from the wreckage who was evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which slowed traffic approaching the scene.

