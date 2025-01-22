SANDWICH – A traffic crash reportedly sent a vehicle over the guardrail and overturned in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 3 PM on Route 6 westbound just after Route 130. Firefighters extricated a victim from the wreckage who was evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which slowed traffic approaching the scene.
Rollover crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound past Route 130
January 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Assembly Prepares For Charter Review
- Barnstable County Enrolls In AARP’s Network Of Age Friendly Communities
- Massachusetts District Finds Next US Attorney
- Cape Republicans Call for Expulsion of State Rep. Chris Flanagan
- Wareham Woman Sentenced to 4 Years for Fentanyl Distribution Resulting in Death
- Keating Explains Why He Did Not Attend Trump Inauguration
- President Trump Suspends New Wind Leases
- Bourne Wants Public Feedback On Recreational Areas
- Bird Flu Suspected in Plymouth
- Mass School Building Authority Invites Upper Cape Tech
- Barnstable Sets Up Warming Centers As Cold Weather Sets In
- New Massachusetts Council To Focus On Graduation Requirement
- Sandwich Town Meeting Approves All Items