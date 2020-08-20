You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash snarls commute on Cape side of Bourne Bridge

Rollover crash snarls commute on Cape side of Bourne Bridge

August 20, 2020

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A vehicle rolled on its side at the Bourne Rotary near the Mass State Police barracks by the Bourne Bridge late Thursday afternoon. The operator was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated by paramedics. Traffic cameras showed traffic backed up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

