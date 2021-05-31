You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash snarls traffic at busy Marstons Mills intersection

Rollover crash snarls traffic at busy Marstons Mills intersection

May 30, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – A rollover crash was reported at the intersection of Routes 28 & 149 in Marstons Mills about 7:30 PM Sunday evening. The two occupants of the vehicle were not injured but had to be extricated from the wreckage. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 