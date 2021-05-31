MARSTONS MILLS – A rollover crash was reported at the intersection of Routes 28 & 149 in Marstons Mills about 7:30 PM Sunday evening. The two occupants of the vehicle were not injured but had to be extricated from the wreckage. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Rollover crash snarls traffic at busy Marstons Mills intersection
May 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
