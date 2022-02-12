YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof. The crash happened just after 9 AM on Route 6 westbound before Exit 72 (Willow Street). The driver of the overturned car was able to self extricate. One of the victims was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Several sections of guardrail were damaged in the crash which is under investigation by Mass State Police. Traffic was backed up approaching the scene.
Rollover crash stalls Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth
February 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
