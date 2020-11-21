HARWICH – A vehicle rolled over and burst into flames in Harwich sometime after 8 PM. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound east of exit 10 by the rest area. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Eastbound traffic was being detoured at exit 10. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash with fire closes Route 6 in Harwich
November 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
