You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash with fire closes Route 6 in Harwich

Rollover crash with fire closes Route 6 in Harwich

November 20, 2020

HARWICH – A vehicle rolled over and burst into flames in Harwich sometime after 8 PM. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound east of exit 10 by the rest area. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Eastbound traffic was being detoured at exit 10. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 