You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Route 132 crash leaves vehicle on its roof temporarily closing major intersection

Route 132 crash leaves vehicle on its roof temporarily closing major intersection

March 27, 2023



HYANNIS – A traffic crash resulted in one vehicle overturning onto its roof. The crash happened about 10 AM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Enterprise Road. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. The major intersection was shut down while the scene was worked causing heavy traffic delays. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 