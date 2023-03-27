HYANNIS – A traffic crash resulted in one vehicle overturning onto its roof. The crash happened about 10 AM on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Enterprise Road. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. The major intersection was shut down while the scene was worked causing heavy traffic delays. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Route 132 crash leaves vehicle on its roof temporarily closing major intersection
March 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
