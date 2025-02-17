DENNIS – Dennis Police report that there was a pole fire across the street from The Lost Dog Pub. As a result, Route 134 is closed while the power company evaluates the situation. The road is closed in both directions as the overhead wires are in danger of coming down. 750 Customers lost power due to this incident, apparently caused by the high winds.
Route 134 in Dennis closed after utility pole fire
February 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
