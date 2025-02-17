You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Route 134 in Dennis closed after utility pole fire

Route 134 in Dennis closed after utility pole fire

February 17, 2025

Dennis Police/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that there was a pole fire across the street from The Lost Dog Pub. As a result, Route 134 is closed while the power company evaluates the situation. The road is closed in both directions as the overhead wires are in danger of coming down. 750 Customers lost power due to this incident, apparently caused by the high winds.

