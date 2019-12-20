Route 28 in Yarmouth to close tonight for the final time



YARMOUTH – Road closure-for Through Traffic starting tonight Friday December 20,2019 until 5:00am December 21,2019. This will be the last night for pumping across Route 28.

Robert B Our Co. will be working on emergency bypass pumping at the Baxter Grist Mill Dam Restoration Proiect on Route 28 in West Yarmouth.

Route 28 from Town Brook Road to Camp Street will be closed from Tonight Friday December 20,2019 until 5:00am December 21,2019.

Route 28 East Bound traffic will be detoured at Town Brook Road to Buck Island Road to Camp Street.

Route 28 West Bound traffic will be detoured at Camp Street to Buck Island Road to Town Brook Road

Police Details will be on site at all times for traffic control & public assistance.