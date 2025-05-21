HARWICH – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in the area of Route 124 shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. Traffic was stalled while crews worked the scene. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Route 6 “alley” crash causes traffic backups
May 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fin Whale carcass laid to rest off Chatham after stranding in Yarmouth
- Cape drought continues despite improvements statewide
- When to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA forecasts record travel numbers
- MassDOT Informing Property Owners Around Cape Cod Canal Bridges of Acquisitions, Need for Temporary Access
- PICS: Turtle Injured by Errant Golf Shot at Local Course
- Anticipating Need, Cape Cod Children’s Cove Hires New Mental Health Lead
- Town Of Barnstable Continuing to Add to its Tree Coverage, Offering Property Owners Free Foliage
- Joint Base Cape Cod Gate in Sandwich to Remain Open at Least for Several More Months
- Governor’s Energy Bill Could Bring Nuclear Power Back to Massachusetts
- Yarmouth Will Hire Energy Manager to Reduce Energy Use and Cut Carbon Emissions
- Man Released From Custody After ICE Agents Used Hammer to Break Window for Arrest
- New Harborfront Park Has Opened in Provincetown, While Ground is Broken on Recreational Field Improvements
- Mashpee Voters Elect Select Board Members; Approve New Police Station