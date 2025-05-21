You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Route 6 “alley” crash causes traffic backups

Route 6 “alley” crash causes traffic backups

May 21, 2025

HARWICH – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in the area of Route 124 shortly before 4 PM Wednesday. Traffic was stalled while crews worked the scene. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

