Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth closed due to truck rollover

July 19, 2021


YARMOUTH – Route 6 westbound  was closed between exits 75-78 (old exits 8-9) after a small landscape type dump truck rolled over in the highway sometime before 4 PM Monday. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and escaped serious injuris. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police. The overturned vehicle and a large debris field prompted the highway closure westbound until the scene could be cleared.

John P. Carroll/CWN


Reader photo (lower). If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

