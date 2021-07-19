Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth closed due to truck rollover



YARMOUTH – Route 6 westbound was closed between exits 75-78 (old exits 8-9) after a small landscape type dump truck rolled over in the highway sometime before 4 PM Monday. The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and escaped serious injuris. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police. The overturned vehicle and a large debris field prompted the highway closure westbound until the scene could be cleared.



