Route 6A closed after car vs pole crash

August 19, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A car struck a utility pole in Barnstable shortly after 10 AM. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by Commerce Road went of Mary Dunn Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

