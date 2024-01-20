BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash shutdown a section of Main Street (Route 6A) in Barnstable. Two utility poles were reportedly broken in the crash which happened shortly after 7:30 PM Friday near Icehouse Lane. The driver was not injured. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs but the road is likely to be closed for an extended time. About 435 customers lost power due to the crash. Barnstable Police are investigating if icy roads may have played a role in the crash.
Route 6A in Barnstable closed after crash topples two utility poles
January 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
