Route 6A in Dennis to close for several months for culvert work



DENNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be closing Route 6A (Main Street) from Scargo Hill Road to Sesuit Neck Road in Dennis for several months, beginning on Wednesday, September 4, at 7:00 a.m. The roadway closure is scheduled to be in place until April 2025.

MassDOT must close this section of Route 6A to facilitate the replacement of two existing culverts under Route 6A at the Sesuit Creek. The roadway will remain open to residents residing within the closed section of Route 6A.

Traffic management will consist of a temporary detour as follows:

Drivers traveling eastbound on Route 6A

Turn left onto Sesuit Neck Road

Turn right on Bridge Street

Continue on Bridge Street to Route 6A (Main Street) intersection

Drivers traveling westbound on Route 6A

Turn left onto Scargo Hill Road

Continue straight onto Old Bass River Road

Continue on Old Bass River Road to Route 6A (Main Street) intersection

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.

For information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.