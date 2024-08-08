BOURNE – A mariner reportedly fell overboard leaving his vessel going in circles in Bourne. It happened sometime after noon Thursday between Wings Neck and Bassett Island. The boater was able to make it safely to shore. According to reports, a private marine unit was able to reach the boat and get it under control. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Runaway boat secured off Bourne
August 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
