You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / RV goes up in flames in Harwich

RV goes up in flames in Harwich

July 4, 2022

HARWICH – A RV went up in flames in Harwich shortly after 6:30 PM Monday. The camper caught fire in front of 212 Lothrop Avenue. Some trees were singed but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 