HARWICH – A RV went up in flames in Harwich shortly after 6:30 PM Monday. The camper caught fire in front of 212 Lothrop Avenue. Some trees were singed but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RV goes up in flames in Harwich
July 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
