Sagamore Bridge work to start Wednesday

February 27, 2023


BOURNE – Beginning Wednesday March 1 2023, vehicle travel over the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction as roadway and bridge structural repairs are conducted. Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police details will be on site when work is being performed to assist with traffic. The maintenance work start date is weather dependent.

