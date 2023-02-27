BOURNE – Beginning Wednesday March 1 2023, vehicle travel over the Sagamore Bridge will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction as roadway and bridge structural repairs are conducted. Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police details will be on site when work is being performed to assist with traffic. The maintenance work start date is weather dependent.
Sagamore Bridge work to start Wednesday
February 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
