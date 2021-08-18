You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Fire rescues 4 people from water in 2 separate incidents

Sandwich Fire rescues 4 people from water in 2 separate incidents

August 18, 2021

SANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters rescued 4 people in two separate incidents near East Sandwich Beach Wednesday afternoon. Two people on a paddleboard were assisted to shore without injury. A short time later two people on a raft could not get back to shore in the current. Civilians attempted to swim out but were forced to turn back. Rescuers were able to reach them and bring them to shore without injury.

