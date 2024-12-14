Sandwich Fire responds to Jan Sebastian Way for 2 alarm fire in a commercial building

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a commercial structure at 18 Jan Sebastian Way about 8:30 AM Saturday. Smoke was reported in the structure. Occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Fire officials ordered a 2nd alarm for manpower as they searched for the source of the fire. A sprinklers system helped contain the fire. About 9:15 AM the fire was reported under control. Further details were not immediately available.