SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a commercial structure at 18 Jan Sebastian Way about 8:30 AM Saturday. Smoke was reported in the structure. Occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Fire officials ordered a 2nd alarm for manpower as they searched for the source of the fire. A sprinklers system helped contain the fire. About 9:15 AM the fire was reported under control. Further details were not immediately available.
Sandwich Fire responds to Jan Sebastian Way for 2 alarm fire in a commercial building
December 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
