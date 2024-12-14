You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Fire responds to Jan Sebastian Way for 2 alarm fire in a commercial building

Sandwich Fire responds to Jan Sebastian Way for 2 alarm fire in a commercial building

December 14, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a commercial structure at 18 Jan Sebastian Way about 8:30 AM Saturday. Smoke was reported in the structure. Occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Fire officials ordered a 2nd alarm for manpower as they searched for the source of the fire. A sprinklers system helped contain the fire. About 9:15 AM the fire was reported under control. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 