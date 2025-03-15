SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a brush fire about 3 PM Saturday. At least an acre was reported burning off the area of Farmersville and Boardley Roads. Mutual aid was called to cover the Sandwich fire stations. By 3:45 PM, the fire was reported to be under control.
Sandwich firefighters battle brush fire
March 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira Pleads Guilty To Obstructing Justice
- Drought Conditions Persist Throughout The State
- Health Experts Concerned about Measles, Urge Vaccination
- WATCH: New England Aquarium Sets Up Aging Penguin “Retirement Home”
- LISTEN: 4 Day Work Weeks, Pocasset Successes and Seasonal Communities with State Sen. Dylan Fernandes
- Barnstable Commissioners Review Draft Freshwater Strategy Addressing Cape’s Diminished Water Quality
- State Alleges Millions In MassHealth Fraud, Indictment Returned Against Cape Cod Doctor
- Southcoast Health Lays Off Urgent Care Paramedics
- Steamship Authority Releases Statement on Passing of CCRTA’s Tom Cahir
- Happy 105th Birthday To Cape Cod Vet Who Survived Pearl Harbor
- CCRTA Lead and Former Bourne State Rep. Tom Cahir Passes Away
- $1M Lottery Prize Won in Plymouth
- Provincetown Next to Join Barnstable County Sheriff’s Dispatch Services