Sandwich firefighters battle brush fire

March 15, 2025

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a brush fire about 3 PM Saturday. At least an acre was reported burning off the area of Farmersville and Boardley Roads. Mutual aid was called to cover the Sandwich fire stations. By 3:45 PM, the fire was reported to be under control.

