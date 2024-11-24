You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich firefighters respond to chicken coop fire

November 24, 2024

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a chicken coop fire in Sandwich shortly before midnight Saturday. The shed type structure on Pimlico Pond Road was fully involved but officials were able to worked to make sure all the livestock was safe. No other structures were damaged. Further details were not immediately available.

