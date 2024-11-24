SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a chicken coop fire in Sandwich shortly before midnight Saturday. The shed type structure on Pimlico Pond Road was fully involved but officials were able to worked to make sure all the livestock was safe. No other structures were damaged. Further details were not immediately available.
Sandwich firefighters respond to chicken coop fire
November 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
