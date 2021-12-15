SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire sometime after 5:30 PM. The shed and some brush were burning when crews arrived at the scene on Great Hills Drive. The fire was quickly doused and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sandwich firefighters respond to shed fire
December 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
