Sandwich firefighters respond to shed fire

December 15, 2021

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire sometime after 5:30 PM. The shed and some brush were burning when crews arrived at the scene on Great Hills Drive. The fire was quickly doused and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

