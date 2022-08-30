Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.

Robie is being charged with Trafficking Fentanyl Over 200 grams. Robie was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail and is scheduled for arraignment at Barnstable District Court Tuesday August 30, 2022.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN

_____

From CWN archives 3/07/13:

Convicted drug dealer busted again on heroin charges

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Wednesday at approximately 2:55 PM, members of the Barnstable Street Crime Unit (SCU) were on patrol in the village of Centerville. SCU members Mass State Police Sgt Steve Lopes and Barnstable Deputy Sheriff Michael Huse were traveling on Route 28 in the area of Lumbert Mill Road. They observed a blue Toyota Prius that had been reported stolen in Harwich on February 20th. Huse confirmed the vehicle’s stolen status and contacted BPD Dispatch. Several marked BPD Patrol Units and other SCU members responded to their location. The vehicle was stopped on Lumbert Mill Road.

The operator was identified as Kevin Robie, 22, of South Yarmouth. He was placed under arrest and secured with handcuffs. Also in the vehicle were a 21-year-old female from West Yarmouth in the front seat and her two-year-old daughter in the back seat.

A search of Robie revealed he was in possession of a “spring loaded” knife. He also had $4,850.00 on his person. Robie is well known to Cape Cod law enforcement. He was convicted on February 16, 2011, for possession of class B/Oxycodone with intent to distribute and given a two-year sentence. Robie was released from jail in September of 2012. He also has a prior conviction for possession with intent to distribute Class D/marijuana. Based on Robie’s history and the large amount of money on his person, Lopes and Huse conducted a follow up investigation.

The female passenger was interviewed and produced a plastic bag she had hidden on her person. The female passenger told SCU members that Robie had handed the plastic bag to her and asked her to hide it. The plastic bag contained seven smaller plastic bags with heroin. The total approximate weight of all seven bags was six grams with a street value of $600. The female passenger had no prior criminal history.

Robie was transported to the Barnstable Police Department and booked. A check with the Massachusetts RMV revealed his driver’s license was suspended. Robie was charged with Distribution of Class A/heroin, Possession with intent to distribute Class A/heroin, Receiving a stolen motor vehicle, Possession of a dangerous weapon/spring loaded knife and Operating after suspension. He was being held on $5,000 cash bail and is due to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.