Sandwich Man arrested for OUI after crashing into house in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – On Saturday at approximately 5 AM, Yarmouth Police were dispatched to the 200 area Route 6A for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The reporting party stated that the motor vehicle had traveled off of Route 6A and struck a house. Upon arrival officers observed a Toyota Camry in the middle of the eastbound travel lane with heavy front end damage.

Officers on scene conducted an investigation and learned that the operator lost control of the vehicle and traveled over a lawn before striking the front of a house. The house sustained obvious structural damage. Yarmouth Building inspectors were called to the scene to assess the damage to the house.

The operator was identified as John Grady, age 22, of Sandwich, MA. After a roadside investigation Grady was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol and other charges. Grady was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing and later released on bail. Grady was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating negligently to endanger, and marked lanes violation.

Media release and photos furnished by Yarmouth Police

