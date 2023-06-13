You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich man killed in construction accident in Brockton

Sandwich man killed in construction accident in Brockton

June 13, 2023

BROCKTON – A Sandwich man was killed in a construction accident Tuesday in Brockton. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified the victim as 63-year-old Roger Porter. Porter was operating a bobcat when the tragedy occurred at Brockton Hospital where work has been ongoing since a fire extensively damaged the hospital in February. The D.A. says the death has been ruled an accident. OSHA is investigating the incident.

