BROCKTON – A Sandwich man was killed in a construction accident Tuesday in Brockton. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified the victim as 63-year-old Roger Porter. Porter was operating a bobcat when the tragedy occurred at Brockton Hospital where work has been ongoing since a fire extensively damaged the hospital in February. The D.A. says the death has been ruled an accident. OSHA is investigating the incident.
Sandwich man killed in construction accident in Brockton
June 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
