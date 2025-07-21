You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich officers promoted to Corporal

Sandwich officers promoted to Corporal

July 21, 2025


SANDWICHFrom Sandwich Police: On Friday the Sandwich Police Department recognized Officer O’Neil and Officer Jaroszuk by advancing them to the rank of Corporal. This recognition reflects their dedicated service to the Town of Sandwich. Congratulations Corporal O’Neil and Corporal Jaroszuk!

