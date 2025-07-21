SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Friday the Sandwich Police Department recognized Officer O’Neil and Officer Jaroszuk by advancing them to the rank of Corporal. This recognition reflects their dedicated service to the Town of Sandwich. Congratulations Corporal O’Neil and Corporal Jaroszuk!
Sandwich officers promoted to Corporal
July 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
