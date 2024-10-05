You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich officials respond to motorcycle crash and rollover crash

Sandwich officials respond to motorcycle crash and rollover crash

October 5, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials responded to two apparently separate but simultaneous crashes. A motorcycle reportedly struck a pole at Chase Road and Old County Road shortly after 4 PM Saturday. The rider was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. A short distance away a vehicle was found in its side. The driver was extricated and also taken to a hospital.

