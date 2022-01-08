SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are happy to announce that their Citizen Academy will return live and in person this year. There are several open seats for the program which will begin February 24 and run on Thursday evenings for 12 to 13 weeks.
Applications can be picked up in the police department dispatch center and need to be returned to Lt. Lawrence by January 28th.
Sandwich Police announce Citizen’s Police Academy
January 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Orleans Requires Masks in Town Buildings
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf
- Sunday Journal – OpenCape
- Burning Season in Dennis Opens January 15
- Chatham Reissues Mask Mandate Amid COVID Increases
- Monomoy Program Provides Over $40,000 in Scholarships
- As Cases Surge, Barnstable County Officials Urge Caution
- Capitol Police Chief Says Force Sure ‘To Get Tested Again’
- Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Death Total Climbs Past 20,000
- Cape Cod Healthcare Launching $125M Fundraising Initiative
- Dennis Planning Groundbreaking for New Fire Station
- Additional COVID Testing Announced for Cape Cod and Islands