Sandwich Police announce Citizen’s Police Academy

January 8, 2022


SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are happy to announce that their Citizen Academy will return live and in person this year. There are several open seats for the program which will begin February 24 and run on Thursday evenings for 12 to 13 weeks.
Applications can be picked up in the police department dispatch center and need to be returned to Lt. Lawrence by January 28th.

