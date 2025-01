SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Police Chief, Robert D. Whearty. Chief Whearty passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at the age of 81 years old.

In 1970 Robert Whearty became Chief of Police. Chief Whearty had previously served with the Wayland Police Department. During his tenure the Police Department grew from 9 to 32 Officers. He retired from the Sandwich Police Department in 1997.

Rest easy Chief, we have the watch.