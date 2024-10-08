Sandwich Police announce promotion, commendations



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Tuesday, the Sandwich Police Department held a Promotion Ceremony for the promotion of Matt Martin to the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Martin started with the Medford Police Department in 2013. He joined the Sandwich Police Department in 2021 where he served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, and Firearms Instructor. He led the Sandwich Bulldog Football team to two consecutive championships as their coach. Sergeant Martin is also an Army Veteran where he served with the 82nd Airborne.

In addition to the promotion ceremony, Officer Noonan, Officer Mancini, and Officer Morris received a Medal for Outstanding Service. These three officers responded to a structure fire. Upon their arrival, they found the home engulfed in flames where people were still inside. Despite heavy smoke and flames, officers entered the home where they evacuated all the residents to safety.

Congratulations to all!

