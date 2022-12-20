Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges

SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.

On Monday, December 19 the police observed Loren Carusone-Wein in his vehicle in the parking lot of Stop N Shop and developed probable cause Carusone-Wein had narcotics on his person. Sandwich Police Detective O’Brien deployed his narcotic K9 Oakley who alerted to the police Carusone-Wein had narcotics on his person. Subsequently, Carusone-Wein was searched and approximately 20 grams of Ketamine was found on him packaged for sale. The drug has a street value of approximately $2,000 and is extremely dangerous to ingest. Police also located packaged up Suboxone strips in his vehicle that were ready for illegal sale. Carusone-Wein was placed under arrest. Prior to his arrest, Carusone-Wein was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation for distributing illegal narcotics in the Town of Sandwich, led by Detective Reid of the Sandwich Police Department Detective Unit.

After the arrest, the police obtained and executed a search warrant at 333 Turtleback Rd in Marstons Mills, where Carusone-Wein had been staying at prior to his arrest. Barnstable Police assisted with the search warrant. Upon execution of the search warrant, the police located a loaded and unsecure 40 Caliber handgun in the bedroom of Carusone-Wein. The police also located additional Ketamine, Suboxone, and approximately 120 grams of pressed Fentanyl pills hidden behind insulation in the basement of the home.

Based on the above charges Carusone-Wein was held overnight at the Sandwich Police Department on $5,000 cash bail and arraigned at the Barnstable District Court this morning, Tuesday, December 20.