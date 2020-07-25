You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police attempting to locate missing person

July 25, 2020

SANDWICHThe Sandwich Police Department is attempting to locate John Morgan, the male party pictured below. He was last seen in Sandwich on July 21 and believed to still be on Cape Cod, possibly in Falmouth. If anyone knows his whereabouts please contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212.

