SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is attempting to locate John Morgan, the male party pictured below. He was last seen in Sandwich on July 21 and believed to still be on Cape Cod, possibly in Falmouth. If anyone knows his whereabouts please contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212.
Sandwich Police attempting to locate missing person
July 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
