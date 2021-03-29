Sandwich Police charge 3 after road rage incident turns physical



SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Sunday at approximately 12:44 PM, officers along with members of the Massachusetts State Police responded to Chase Road near the westbound on-ramp to the Mid-Cape Highway for a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, Officers located three vehicles that had been involved in the incident.

A 32 year-old female from Connecticut reported that she was being “tailgated” by the operator of a GMC Canyon. The operator of the GMC Canyon, a 30 year-old male from East Falmouth, claimed that the Nissan Altima being operated by the female party had been “brake checking” him.

Near the on ramp, both parties exited their vehicles and began yelling at each other.

At that time, the 27 year-old brother of the female party, driving a White Jeep Cherokee arrived. The 27 year-old male, also from Connecticut, exited his vehicle and struck the East Falmouth man in the face. The East Falmouth man suffered significant facial injuries and was evaluated at the scene by the Sandwich Fire Department.

As a result of this incident, the 32 year-old female from Connecticut and 30 year-old male from East Falmouth will be summoned into court for a single charge of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle. The 27 year-old male will be summoned into court for a single charge of Assault and Battery.