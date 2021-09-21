Sandwich Police identify juvenile making text threats



SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Monday they began an investigation after threatening messages were sent to a large group chat of Sandwich school students. The texts involved threats of violence against students in an unnamed school.

Through an investigation, police were able to identify the phone’s owner and the juvenile responsible for sending the threats. It appears this is a group chat involving children from several communities and the threats were not aimed at a specific school. It was learned that the suspect is 12-years-old, does not have ties to Sandwich and the threats were not credible.

The Sandwich Police Department and Sandwich School System take threats like these seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our youth.