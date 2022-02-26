Sandwich Police investigating after pedestrian reportedly struck by CCRTA bus



SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Route 6A. On Friday February 25th, at approximately 11:40 AM, the Sandwich Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) bus. The Sandwich Police and Fire Departments responded. The victim, a 38-year-old Forestdale woman, was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital with what appeared to be injuries that were not life threatening. A Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department CIO was requested to the scene to assist in the investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed against the operator of the bus and the crash remains under investigation by the Sandwich Police Department.