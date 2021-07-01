You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police investigating after tractor-trailer takes down pole and wires

July 1, 2021



SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash Thursday at approximately 10:56 AM after receiving reports of a tractor trailer that took down multiple wires and a telephone pole. A large tractor trailer was traveling down Stowe Road for a delivery, when the top of the truck hooked onto low wires from a telephone pole. As a result, multiple wires and a telephone pole were pulled down and blocked the roadway. The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured, but as a precaution, was evaluated by the Sandwich Fire Department and refused transport.

Please expect part of Stowe Rd to be closed for the next few hours. At this time, the crash is under investigation.
Photos by Sandwich Police/CWN

