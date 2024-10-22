You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police investigating crash involving motorcycle

Sandwich Police investigating crash involving motorcycle

October 22, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are investigating a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) west of Tupper Road. A car and motorcycle collided sending one person to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

