Sandwich Police investigating crash with serious injuries on Route 130



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Sunday at approximately 12:09 PM, members of the Sandwich Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Route 130 and Quaker Meetinghouse Road for a single car motor vehicle crash into the traffic light pole. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine there was only one occupant of the vehicle, a 77-year-old Sandwich woman. The woman was unresponsive and members of the Sandwich Police Department as well as bystanders began life-saving efforts. The Sandwich Fire Department continued life-saving measures and she was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Sandwich Police Department.