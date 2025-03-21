You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police investigating two-car crash Thursday afternoon

Sandwich Police investigating two-car crash Thursday afternoon

March 20, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police are investigating a two-car crash Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 at Great Hill and Farmersville Roads. No serious injuries were reported but traffic was tied up in the area.

