Sandwich Police looking for missing woman



SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department has issued a missing person alert and is subsequently seeking the public’s help and assistance in efforts to locate 81 year old Jean Orleman who is missing from her residence in Sandwich. She left her house sometime during the night and was last seen on June 15, 2021 at approximately 3 AM in the area of Sagamore Beach. Orleman suffers from Alzheimer’s. She is described as a white female, approximately 5’9″ in height, 180 lbs, and has white/blonde hair. Orleman is operating a black 2018 Toyota RAV4 Massachusetts Registration 3PVK99. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is to contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212.