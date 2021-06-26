SANDWICH – On Friday, Sandwich Police responded to Superior Lobster and Seafood to investigate a report of vandalism. Police say that video surveillance from June 24th at approximately 9:18 PM, showed a male party illegally throw trash in the company’s commercial dumpster then proceed to turn off the compressor and oxygen supply to the live seafood tank. The investigation revealed a monetary loss of approximately $10,000 in damaged seafood. The suspect observed on the video was positively identified as Joseph Vaudo.
Sandwich Police say seafood company lost approximately $10,000 worth of lobster after a local man turned off the compressor and oxygen supply to their tank of live seafood.
June 26, 2021
As a result, Joseph Vaudo was arrested and charged with Felony Vandalism of Property and Illegal Dumping. Vaudo has been posted from trespassing at the business and is due in court Monday for arraignment.
