Sandwich Police seek alleged B&E suspect

July 25, 2025


SANDWICHFrom Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department is seeking your assistance with a Breaking & Entering that took place around 8:00 AM on Thursday July 24, 2025. Images of the suspect were caught by the homeowner’s surveillance camera. If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this incident, please contact the Sandwich Police Department at (508)888-1212 to speak with a Detective.

