SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: The Sandwich Police Department is seeking your assistance with a Breaking & Entering that took place around 8:00 AM on Thursday July 24, 2025. Images of the suspect were caught by the homeowner’s surveillance camera. If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this incident, please contact the Sandwich Police Department at (508)888-1212 to speak with a Detective.
Sandwich Police seek alleged B&E suspect
July 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
