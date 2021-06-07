You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police seek individual re shoplifting incident

Sandwich Police seek individual re shoplifting incident

June 7, 2021


SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying this individual. Also involved is a black Nissan Frontier pick-up truck. This is in regards to a shoplifting case at Anchor Hardware. If anyone has any information on this incident or the identity of this individual please contact the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

